Report recommends programme of compulsory purchase orders to tackle housing crisis
18/09/2018 - 18:57:05Back to Housing Ireland Home
A new report has recommended a vacant property tax should not be introduced.
There have been calls for the measure to free up houses that are being left empty.
However, an Indecon report for the Department of Finance says it would not be an effective way to deal with the housing crisis.
The report does recommend a major programme of compulsory purchase orders be urgently pursued to buy up vacant homes.
Join the conversation - comment here