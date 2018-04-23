Report recommends outsourcing RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra

A review of RTÉ's National Symphony Orchestra is recommending that it be outsourced and funded by Government.

An independent report says it should be set up as a National Cultural Institution in its own right or as part of the National Concert Hall.

The study also recommends that the Concert Orchestra should remain within RTÉ and that following a number of vacancies, both orchestras should be brought up to full strength.

Siptu and Musicians Union of Ireland (MUI) have cautioned RTÉ against outsourcing the National Symphony Orchestra.

"Siptu and MUI members are fundamentally opposed to this proposition and will defend their position vigorously," said Siptu's Graham Macken.

Siptu/MUI urges the Board of RTÉ to consider their obligations and options in order to provide a continued high-quality service to the public and avoid any dilution to their current services and content when it meets later this week, or face the consequences.

The report was welcomed by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughton TD and the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan TD.

"I believe it is important that there is strong provision of orchestral music in Ireland and this report allows us to chart a way forward for both orchestras - securing a strong future and ensuring that they can contribute fully to Ireland’s rich cultural heritage," said Minister Madigan.

She added she hopes the National Symphony Orchestra will have a strong role in the Government’s Creative Ireland programme.

"I welcome the recognition by the report of the desirability of a renewed focus on the educational role of the orchestras and the importance of serving regional audiences," said Minister Naughton.

In conjunction with the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, I am looking forward to advancing the recommendations of the report.

The Ministers have requested officials from their Departments to engage with RTÉ with a view to bringing forward proposals to address the recommendations as a matter of priority.

Digital Desk