Report outlines €338k pay package for RTE's Director General
RTE's Director General got a financial package worth almost €340,000 last year.
The State broadcaster's annual report shows the amount paid to Dee Forbes included a basic salary of a quarter of a million, a car allowance worth €25,000 along with pension contributions worth €63,000.
It also shows that RTE had an operating net deficit of €6.4m in 2017 - although revenue from the TV licence fee jumped to €186m - up from €176m the previous year.
However, it warns that more than €50m is being lost each year because of the current licence fee system.
More than 1,900 people work at RTE, including 317 part-time or casual employees.
