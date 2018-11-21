Report on clinical and technical issues with TVMIs published by Health Minister

Minister for Health Simon Harris TD has published the report from Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, on the clinical and technical issues associated with the use of Uro-Gynaecological Mesh.

The report in response to a number of concerns raised about the frequency and severity of complications associated with the use of Uro-Gynaecological Mesh, or TVMIs, in some women.

TVMIs have been widely used in the surgical treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and pelvic organ prolapse (POP) in women.

It is widely accepted that for many women suffering the distressing symptoms of SUI in particular, surgical procedures using synthetic mesh devices have provided a more effective and less invasive form of treatment than traditional surgical procedures.

However, mesh devices are associated with significant and severe complications in a minority of women, which are of concern given the difficulties of mesh implant removal.

A key conclusion of the report is that there is an evidence base to support:

(i) the use of mid-urethral sling (MUS) mesh devices in the treatment of SUI and;

(ii) the use of abdominally placed mesh in the management of POP.

The report states all TVMIs should only be offered following assessment and after detailed discussion with the patient about the associated risks and benefits and alternative treatment options.

The report also concludes that the use of TVMIs for the treatment of POP specifically is no longer regarded as appropriate first-line treatment internationally and recommends that the HSE develop protocols to ensure its use is restricted to the management of complex POP cases, where other treatment options have failed or are not appropriate, and where patients are fully informed.

The Report makes 19 recommendations in all, including the necessity to develop patient information and informed consent materials; surgical professional training and multi-disciplinary expertise in units carrying out mesh procedures, and ensuring timely, appropriate and accessible care pathways for the management of women with complications.

Minister Harris said: “The bravery, commitment and dignity shown by these women in sharing what were harrowing, deeply personal experiences are acknowledged and appreciated. The telling of their stories makes public what heretofore was often a private suffering.

Their stories and their courage caused me to act and I want to thank the Chief Medical Officer for his work in addressing the understandable public and patient anxiety about this issue.

“A pause remains on the use of mesh procedures, pending confirmation by the Health Service Executive that the key recommendations have been implemented. I have already committed to meeting again with Mesh Survivors Ireland to discuss the report and I look forward to doing that in the coming weeks.”