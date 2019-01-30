Report into Oberstown must be published so lessons can be learned - experts

Experts say lessons will not be learned at the Oberstown Children Detention Campus, if a report into the facility is not published.

A major review was carried out following a number of issues at the North Dublin campus where the country’s young offenders are detained.

However, the report has never been published, only its recommendations.

One of the authors of the report, Professor Barry Goldson, says it is very concerning.

"We can only reiterate our concern to the committee that the right lessons will not be learned by the many individuals and organisations who are involved with Oberstown unless there is a full understanding of what has happened in the past," said Prof Goldson.

"We believe that such understanding can only be realised by publishing our report."