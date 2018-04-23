Report finds young people using internet for sex education

Young people are turning to the internet for sex education, according to a report by Youth Work Ireland.

A new report shows young people are reluctant to speak about relationships with parents or teachers, while 20% find pornography useful as a training aid.

Youth Work Ireland's Michael McLoughlin says that does not come as a surprise.

Mr McLoughlin said: "I think we need to change the space where we have the conversation - classroom settings, chalk and talk, open your books and let's talk about sex - this probably isn't the way to do this and I think teachers realise this.

"We've got to have a more equal kind of conversation, so in youth work we like to sit down more equally with people and have conversations around other activities, it might be sport or music, and you'd be talking to young people all the time about what's going on in their lives."