Report finds young children with disabilities being secluded and restrained in schools

Children as young as five with disabilities are being secluded and restrained at school.

A new report from Inclusion Ireland highlights 14 cases, one involves a child being left unsupervised in seclusion for long periods despite a history of seizures.

The charity says that a lack of available research on the subject means the number of cases of restraint, isolation and seclusion could be even higher.

They are calling on the Government to act and spokesperson, Mark O'Connor, has said there are a number of key areas which need to be looked at.

Mr O'Connor said: "Regulation, inspection and monitoring of this issue. Currently, as we stand, there is no need for a school to report anything.

"Training for staff so that these incidents are reduced to the absolute minimum and then the appropriate services for children.

"Child and adolescent mental health services, speech and language therapy, psychology, all of those types of services should be immediately available to a child who is experiencing these situations."

He described some of the incidents brought to their attention.

He said: "What families are telling us is that some children as young as five have been locked into rooms in schools and have been physically held down.

"Not always for behaviour issues, there are different instances where one child was restrained in a wheelchair every time there was a school outing. This was a child who was fully able to walk."