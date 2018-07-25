Report finds people living in urban areas more likely to be homeless
People living in urban areas are more likely to be homeless, belong to a jobless household and be a lone parent.
That is the main finding from new research by the ESRI think tank into barriers to social inclusion.
Out of 5 barriers it looked at, only having a disability was more common in rural areas.
The report also found EU nationals are less likely to experience barriers than Irish nationals - but those from outside the EU are more likely to have a disability or experience housing difficulties.
- Digital Desk
