Report finds people living in urban areas more likely to be homeless

People living in urban areas are more likely to be homeless, belong to a jobless household and be a lone parent.

That is the main finding from new research by the ESRI think tank into barriers to social inclusion.

Out of 5 barriers it looked at, only having a disability was more common in rural areas.

The report also found EU nationals are less likely to experience barriers than Irish nationals - but those from outside the EU are more likely to have a disability or experience housing difficulties.

