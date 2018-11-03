Report finds most want more Government support for Irish language

Two-thirds of Irish people want the government to provide more support for the Irish language.

New research by Conradh na Gaelige has found 70% of us think public services should be available in Irish to those who want them.

“Céard é an Scéal?” is a series of research reports conducted by Conradh na Gaeilge that investigates public opinions towards the Irish language across the country.

The highlights of Kantar Millward Brown’s survey findings include: 66% in the south and 47% in the north believe that the State should do more to support the Irish language.

70% in the south and 55% in the north believe that public services should be made available through Irish for those who wish to avail of them.

67% in the south believe that main cities should have Irish language centres to provide information, classes and social events through Irish for the community.

72% believe that the State should provide essential resources to ensure the future and sustainability of the Gaeltacht.

78% in the south and 67% in the north support that Irish medium education should be available to every child, if that is their choice.

"These figures are encouraging and demonstrate that the public have a respect for and an understanding of the importance of the Irish language," said Dr Niall Comer, President of Conradh na Gaeilge.

"It is good to know that the public support that basic needs such as education and public services through Irish are essential, and we hope that the State will listen to this request.

These figures also demonstrate the need for an Irish Language Act for the community in the north as soon as possible.

Digital Desk