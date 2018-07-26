Report finds just three local authorities have in-date local integration strategies

The lack of diversity planning at local level runs the risk of creating segregated communities and potential tension.

That is the warning from the Immigrant Council of Ireland today as it launches its new report, which found just three local authorities have in-date local integration strategies.

The report also identified a lack of prioritisation in nearly all regions.

Brian Killoran, CEO of the Immigrant Council of Ireland, explains why having a strategy is essential.

"At its essence really integration is about a sense of belonging and about a sense of feeling at home and feeling that you're connected into your community," said Mr Killoran.

"What we see at a local level in Ireland now is that while there is a huge amount of positive action and a huge amount of positive initiatives, a lot of local authorities don't have an active strategy for how they handle integration at a local level.

"Indeed out of the 31 local authority areas there is only three that have a current in date integration strategy."

Brian Killoran

- Digital Desk