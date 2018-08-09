Report finds Ireland among the last to access new medicines in Europe

Irish cancer patients are among the last in Europe to get access to new medicines.

That is part of the findings of a new report from the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association.

The IPHA describes the approval of new medicines in Ireland as "frustratingly slow".

Director of Communications at the IPHA, Bernard Mallee, says lack of certainty over funding is the biggest problem.

Mr Mallee said: "There's isn't a predictability around the funding envelope that's available for innovative medicines.

"And while the industry is delivering huge savings, we are not seeing those savings invested back into the availability of medicines for Irish patients.

"This is causing some uncertainty in terms of when we can get access to those medicines and what the outcomes for patients might be."