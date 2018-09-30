Report finds Dublin house price rises stabilising

Dublin house price rises are stabilising, according to the latest house price report from DAFT.ie.

It has found the market is reacting to an increase in supply of up to 40%, year on year.

The rest of Leinster has also seen housing stock increase, but the rest of the country has continued to see availability shrink.

However, Ronan Lyons, an economist at Trinity College Dublin and the author of the report, says increases in availability around Dublin should have a knock-on effect elsewhere.

He said: "What we saw in the third quarter of the year, that's the period between June and September, was a slowing down in house price inflation.

"So, very little increase in those three months themselves and compared to the same period a year ago a much smaller increase than we have been getting used to in the last number of years.

"Nationwide there was just over a 6.5% price rise in the year to September, in Dublin slightly less, just below 6%."