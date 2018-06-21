Report finds almost 80 foster care households had not been reviewed in three years

An investigation into foster care services in Waterford and Wexford has found that 79 households had not had a review for more than three years.

The HIQA report also found that the system operated by Tusla of recording and tracking complaints, allegations and concerns is not robust.

This investigation found that not all allegations and concerns were correctly classified or identified.

It also highlights that systems to ensure timely applications for Garda vetting were not efficient and there were a number of young adults in foster care households who had not been Garda vetted.

The inspection found some good practice in relation to the assessment of foster carers - but there was a delay in completing them.

Foster carers were well supported by social workers but the frequency of visits was not in line with Tusla's policy.

Another issue of concern is the review of foster carers with the inspection showing a number did not have up to date reviews while 79 foster care households had not had a review for more than three years.

An action plan has now been put in place to address the non compliances identified.

