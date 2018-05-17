Report calls on Govt to stop relying too much on private developers for housing

The Government is being urged to build houses on publicly owned land.

A new report by the National Economic Social Council indicates that Ireland's housing system is relying too much on the decisions of private developers.

It says, instead, units should be built in areas like former docks and rail depots.

Report Author Dr Rory O'Donnell says that, at the moment, our system tends to blame developers for hoarding land.

Dr O'Donnell said: "It relies too much purely on the private decision of landowners.

"the countries which have made this work, in terms of housing supply and housing affordability, they use public agencies - whether local authorities or other agencies or both - to manage the land bank and to manage the delivery of housing and indeed its affordability."