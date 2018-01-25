Repealing 8th is a vote to remove a human right to life: O'Cuiv

Update 10.20pm: Repealing the 8th Amendment would be the first time Irish people actively voted to get rid of a human right, according to Fianna Fáil TD Eamon O'Cuiv.

Mr O'Cuiv spoke strongly this evening against liberalising Ireland's abortion laws in the Dáil.

"This referendum will be the first time ever that a referendum will be brought in that will take a fundamental human right to life away from so many".

The Oireachtas debate on the 8th amendment has been adjourned, and may resume next week.

Update 8pm: We cant stand by and repeat mistakes of past on abortion: Cowen

Fianna Fáil TD, Barry Cowen, told the Dail tonight that he could not stand by while the state repeats the mistakes of the past on abortion.

Barry Cowen supported repealing the 8th amendment in the Dáil this evening, while a number of his party colleagues called for its retention.

Deputy Cowen said studying the detail of the committee report on abortion helped him to make up his mind.

He went on: “I have been present as the State offered apologies to the women of the Magdalen laundries and more recently to Joanne Hayes, the woman at the centre of the Kerry babies case. I’ve only been a TD for seven years and I’ve come to realise the horrors inflicted on women, particularly and crucially, pregnant women.

"I cannot stand by and allow similar mistakes be made as was made in the past."

TDs and Senators on both sides of the debate continued to outline their views in the Dail tonight.

Earlier: Fianna Fail TD 'deeply uncomfortable' allowing Dail to legislate on abortion

Fianna Fáil TD Darragh O’Brien has said he is ’deeply uncomfortable’ putting control of abortion into the hands of politicians.

Mr O’Brien said he cannot support a repeal of the 8th amendment.

A Dáil debate on the issue is into its sixth day.

- Digital Desk