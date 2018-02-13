Rents surge beyond boom levels with prices rising average of 10.4% during 2017

More misery for renters is revealed in the latest property round-up, which shows rents at their highest level ever with little sign of them slowing any time soon, writes Caroline O’Doherty.

The number of properties available to let has also plummeted to the lowest on record — leaving renters at the mercy of a market that can name its price.

According to property website Daft.ie, rents rose by an average 10.4% during 2017 — the fourth year in a row that increases have topped 10%. That is despite areas where the highest increases occurred being included in rent pressure zones which are meant to cap annual rises at 4%.

Housing charities say the figures clearly show the failure of rent pressure zones and other Government initiatives aimed at tackling the rental crisis.

Niamh Randall, spokeswoman for Simon Communities, said the measures needed urgent review.

“Rent pressure zones cannot work without proper monitoring and enforcement,” she said.

Focus Ireland said the survey was “deeply troubling”.

Its advocacy director, Mike Allen, said: “We have a truly dysfunctional housing system and while we recognise that Government has taken a number of measures, the evidence is clear that these still fall far short of what is needed.”

Rent pressure zones were introduced in 2016 and cover 21 areas, including all of Dublin, Cork City and several suburbs, much of Galway, and key parts of Meath and Louth, yet rent increases in these areas last year ranged from 7.7% to 14% — far above the 4% cap.

Surges also occurred in Limerick City and Waterford City, which are not zoned and saw increases of 14.8% and 12%. All bar one county, Donegal, had increases at least double the 4% marker.

Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft report, said the underlying pressure for rising rents continued to be a chronic shortage of available rental accommodation.

“With at least 40,000 new homes a year needed to meet underlying demand, but with below 20,000 homes built in 2017, it remains the priority for policymakers to bring constructions costs down in line with affordable levels,” he said.

According to Daft, there were just 3,143 properties available to rent in the whole country on February 1 which is the lowest since surveying began in 2006.

Rents nationally now average €1,227 per month, with Dublin still the most expensive at €1,822 followed by Cork at €1,180, Galway at €1,096, Limerick at €1,004, and Waterford at €835. Around the rest of the country, the average is €860.

The latest increases mean nationally rents have grown by 65% since they bottomed out in 2011, while there has been an 81% leap in Dublin. A renter in the capital has to fork out €4,500 more per year than they did during the previous peak in 2008.

In most cases, it would be cheaper to buy a property than rent it, as the difference between mortgage repayments and rent is almost double in some instances, and is particularly high in the case of starter properties such as one-bed apartments and two-bed houses.

The Irish Property Owners Association (IPOA) disputed the interpretation of the figures, saying they reflected rents being asked for new tenancies and not existing tenancies being renewed.

IPOA chairman Stephen Faughnan said he had warned there would be a shortage of properties because heavy taxation of rental income would push many landlords out of the market.

“A private landlord is left with far less for running the business than would appear from the regular media hype about increased rents,” he said.

The Department of Housing said it would be rolling out new powers to the Residential Tenancies board for the enforcement of the rent pressure zone regulations over the next two years and was moving towards the annual registration of tenancies which would provide a national rent dataset which would better inform future policy decisions.