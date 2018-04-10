Rents continue to rise close to DART and Luas lines

Rents are continuing to rise for homes close to DART stations and Luas stops in Dublin.

A new Daft.ie survey shows rents for properties in these areas rose by 3% in the first three months of 2018.

The most expensive place to rent is near the Sandymount DART stop at a cost of €2,282 per month.

Daft.ie spokesperson Martin Clancy says the most costly Luas stop is on the red line.

He said: "The most expensive Luas stops to live by is on the Red Line, it's Spencer Dock, right in the city centre with average rents just over €2,250 per month.

"Also on the Red Line is the cheapest stop to live by which is Cheeverstown, which is €1,056 per month."