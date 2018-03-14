Renowed Uilleann piper Liam O'Flynn has passed away

Renowned Uilleann piper, Liam O'Flynn has died at the age of 72.

According to RTE Radio 1's Today with Sean O' Rourke, the established Irish musician died following a long battle with cancer.

The Kildare man was a member of the trad group Planxty and played alongside the likes of Christy Moore, Donal Lunny, Kate Bush, the Everly Brothers, Sinead O' Connor and many others throughout his career.

O'Flynn is acknowledged as Ireland's foremost exponent of the uilleann pipes and has brought the music of the instrument to a worldwide audience.

In 2007, O'Flynn was named Musician of the Year at the TG4 Gradam Ceoil Awards, considered to be the foremost recognition given to traditional Irish musicians.

He also worked with composer Shaun Davey on the Brendan Voyage, on film soundtracks and with poet Seamus Heaney.

You may also remember is name for a little tune called Lisdoonvarna by Christy Moore.

Speaking today, Sheila Pratschke, Chair of the Arts Council said,

“Liam O’Flynn has left behind him an incredible legacy of music through his recordings, his careful support of other musicians and artists and his dedication to transmission of the great heritage of Irish music to future generations. As a member of Planxty, which he co-founded in 1972, and also as a solo artist, he had a huge influence on the artistic life of Ireland. He worked with a great range of prominent Irish artists, such as Christy Moore, Pádraigín Ní Uallacháin, Rita Connolly and Shaun Davey. He was also well known for his artistic collaborations with artists from other traditions and practices, such as poet Séamus Heaney and guitarist Mark Knopfler.”

Ms Pratschke added: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time."