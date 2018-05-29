Renewed appeal for witnesses to Wexford crash in which woman, 19, died

Gardaí are renewing an appeal for witnesses following a fatal crash in Wexford last week.

At 12pm on May 22, a crash involving three vehicles took place 200m north of Blackstoops roundabout, Enniscorthy.

The front seat passenger in one of the cars, a 19-year-old woman, was removed to Wexford General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of that car suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle, a green 4x4 was also removed to hospital with minor injuries.

One of the passengers in the third vehicle a silver van received minor injuries.

The scene was examined by a local Forensic Collision Investigators and investigations are ongoing.

Investigating are renewing their appeal for witnesses to contact them.

They are particularly appealing to any motorist in the area at the time of the collision who may have dashcam footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053-9242580 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Digital Desk