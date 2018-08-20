Renewed appeal for girl, 16, missing from Dublin

Gardaí in Ronanstown in Dublin are renewing their appeal for the public's help to find 16-year-old Jodie Mulvihill, who is missing since August 17.

She is described as being 5'5", with brown hair and a nose piercing, of slim build with brown eyes.

When last seen Jodie was wearing a black jacket, grey bottoms and white runners.

Jodie was last seen on Main Street, Swords.

It is believed she may be in the Mullingar area.

Digital Desk