Renewal scheme to provide €15m funding for towns and villages

Rural towns and villages across the country are in for a funding windfall to the tune of €15m.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring has made the announcement.

The 2018 Town and Village Renewal Scheme will see up to 200 towns and villages benefit from the scheme.

Michael Ring

Minister Ring says he is expecting a lot of communities to apply.

"The announcement I'm making today, €15m for the regeneration of rural towns, the Town and Village Renewal Scheme," he said.

"It's a scheme that has already supported in over 200 rural towns and villages throughout the country.

"This scheme has been very much welcomed in the past but I'm actually looking forward and asking when can this scheme be opened again.

This scheme is opening today and we will have many applications throughout the country for this scheme.

Communities can contact their local councils to apply for the funding:

Digital Desk