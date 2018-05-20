Relocation of Department of Health HQ 'imminent'

The relocation of the Department of Health headquarters is reported to be imminent.

It comes after the proposal faced criticism from some union representatives.

The Sunday Business Post reports concerns were raised over safety of the personal items of staff in the new facility.

While workers also raised concerns over being able to clock in for work on the ground floor of the new offices on Baggott Street in Dublin.

The Department has been looking to move from the dilapidated Hawkins House to refurbished buildings.

Digital Desk