Relationships and Sexuality Education course no longer reflects society today - Education Committee

The Education Committee says the Relationships and Sexuality Education course no longer reflects society today and is out of date.

It wants to find out how a review of the curriculum is progressing at its meeting today.

It says steps are needed to ensure teachers are well-equipped to teach students about wellbeing, identity and respectful sexual behaviour.

Committee Chair TD Fiona O'Loughlin says the internet is not a good place to get sex education.

She said: "At this point in time a lot of younger people in our society are learning about sexual relationships through the internet and on social media.

"A lot of the information they receive is certainly inappropriate and we need to ensure that we try to take some of the control back in relation to teaching them about proper respect for relationships."

- Digital Desk