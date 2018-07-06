Regulator claims customers could save €1,400 by regularly switching energy providers

Regularly switching energy providers could save consumers more than €1,400 over a four-year period.

The Energy Regulator says over the last four years customers who switched or renegotiated every year saved more than €1,100 on electricity.

Regular switchers also saved about €670 on their gas bills, while those on dual fuel deals were better off by over €1,400.

The regulator says electricity prices rose by 6% last year, but only 14% of customers switched provider last year.

8% of gas and electricity customers got a better deal by re-negotiating with their current supplier.