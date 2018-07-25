Registered Irish charities have significant social and economic impact, report shows

A new report published today shows that registered Irish charities have a significant social and economic impact.

It estimates charities in Ireland have direct, indirect and induced expenditure of nearly €25bn and support almost 290,000 employees.

It also indicates 300,000 people volunteer for registered charities - which has an economic value of €649m per year.

The report was commissioned by the Charities Regulator - its Chief Executive is John Farrelly.

John Farrelly.

- Digital Desk