Registered Irish charities have significant social and economic impact, report shows
A new report published today shows that registered Irish charities have a significant social and economic impact.
It estimates charities in Ireland have direct, indirect and induced expenditure of nearly €25bn and support almost 290,000 employees.
It also indicates 300,000 people volunteer for registered charities - which has an economic value of €649m per year.
The report was commissioned by the Charities Regulator - its Chief Executive is John Farrelly.
