Regency Hotel murder trial adjourned again until next week

The Regency Hotel murder trial has been adjourned again until next week.

25 year old Patrick Hutch of Champions Avenue in Dublin’s north inner city denies murdering David Byrne at a boxing weigh in, two years ago.

Before the adjournment was announced, tributes were paid to one of the lead investigators in the case who died suddenly over the weekend at Ballymun Garda Station.

Detective Superintendent Colm Fox was described in court as a gentleman and a true public servant.

- Digital Desk