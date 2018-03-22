Regency Hotel murder trial adjourned again to facilitate probe into death of lead investigator

Update - 10.49am: The Regency Hotel murder trial has been adjourned again.

It has been put back for three months to allow for an investigation into the death of the lead garda in the case to finish.

Detective Superintendent Colm Fox was found dead in tragic personal circumstances at Ballymun Garda Station in February.

25-year-old Patrick Hutch of Champions Avenue in Dublin 1 denies murdering David Byrne at a boxing weigh-in two years ago.

The Regency Hotel murder trial is due back before the Special Criminal Court this morning.

The future of the trial could be decided after being adjourned to allow for an investigation into the death of the lead investigator in the case.

Father of two David Byrne was shot dead at a boxing weigh in at the Regency Hotel in Dublin two years ago.

It is the Prosecution’s case that 25-year-old Patrick Hutch of Champions Avenue in Dublin 1 was the man photographed dressed as a woman at the scene carrying a gun.

He has pleaded not guilty.

He went on trial in January and last month the case was adjourned to allow for an investigation into the death of the lead investigator in the case.

Detective Superintendent Colm Fox was found dead in tragic personal circumstances at Ballymun Garda Station on February 10.

The prosecuting barrister handed notes "authored" by the late Garda into the three judges at the Special Criminal Court last month.

He said it would be safer for everyone to adjourn the trial until an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death was carried out.

The trial is due back in court for mention at 10am this morning.