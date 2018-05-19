''Referendum will take Ireland backwards' - Member of House of Lords with a disability

A member of the House of Lords with a disability says the Irish Government's proposals on abortion are a threat to disability rights.

Lord Kevin Shinkwin has been a member of the UK's upper house since 2015.

He says the experience in Britain is that abortion rates are much higher for unborn babies with disabilities

He expects Ireland will go the same way if the Eighth Amendment is removed from the constitution, adding that this would be a blow for equality.

He said: "This referendum will take Ireland backwards, away from true equality.

"True equality means that people like me who are born with a disability have an equal right to exist.

"A Yes vote would be a huge threat to that right."

