Referendum posters on electricity poles 'will be removed' - ESB

ESB is reminding people in advance of the abortion referendum that erecting posters on electricity poles poses a serious safety risk and is prohibited.

It says dangers include electric shock, restricting visibility for traffic, posters coming loose and people falling while erecting them.

The ESB says that posters on electricity poles will be removed and that it may have to interrupt electricity supply to do so.

In a statement, they said that incidents have happened in the past.

They said: "Dangerous situations have been created in the past by individuals or parties erecting posters on ESB poles, including the danger of electric shock, falls from heights, restricting visibility for traffic, posters coming loose and falling and poles catching fire.

"In some cases, ESB Networks has been required to interrupt the electricity supply to households and businesses in order to safely remove these posters."