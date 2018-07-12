Referendum on woman's place in the home not to go ahead in October

The planned referendum on a woman's place in the home won't go ahead in October.

Politicians want to debate what wording should replace the article and an Oireachtas committee will consider it in September.

The delay likely means people won't vote on removing the constitutional reference to a woman's place in the home until the local and European elections next year.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said that October would be too soon.

"I don't think we would be able to do what we would like to do in October."

"We have to try and find a way of getting right a new language in the constitution that reflects the really important role of caring in the home."

- Digital Desk