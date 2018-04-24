Referendum Commission issues independent guide to upcoming vote

A public information campaign has been launched by the Referendum Commission ahead of next month's vote on the Eighth Amendment.

It outlines the current legal position in relation to the termination of pregnancy, the proposed change, and the legal effect of both a Yes vote and No vote.

The Commission's independent guide is being sent to every home across the country - while information will also available on a dedicated website.

People are also been urged to check the electoral register to make sure they are on it and that their details are correct.

Today will see more campaign launches for both sides in the abortion debate.

Pro-life advocates will ask people to 'cherish all life equally' when they advocate for a 'No' vote outside the GPO this lunchtime, while pro-choice activists will encourage men to have their say.

