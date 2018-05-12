Referendum campaigning continues today for both camps

Campaigning for the referendum on the 8th Amendment continues in earnest today.

A 'National Doctors' Together for Yes' summit is being held in Dublin this morning, while local groups are canvassing around the country across the weekend.

Meanwhile, a LoveBoth Stand Up For Life Rally gets underway at 2pm this afternoon in Dublin's Merrion Square.
