Referendum campaigning continues today for both camps

Campaigning for the referendum on the 8th Amendment continues in earnest today.

A 'National Doctors' Together for Yes' summit is being held in Dublin this morning, while local groups are canvassing around the country across the weekend.

Voting YES will enable evidence based and compassionate care for women who have a crisis pregnancy.



Dr Mark Murphy will tomorrow Chair a national summit of medical professionals, hosted by Doctors Together for Yes.#doctors4yes pic.twitter.com/hB4zLnKfgK — Together for Yes (@Together4yes) May 11, 2018

Meanwhile, a LoveBoth Stand Up For Life Rally gets underway at 2pm this afternoon in Dublin's Merrion Square.