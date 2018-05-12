Referendum campaigning continues today for both camps
12/05/2018 - 07:19:46Back to 8th Amendment Ireland Home
Campaigning for the referendum on the 8th Amendment continues in earnest today.
A 'National Doctors' Together for Yes' summit is being held in Dublin this morning, while local groups are canvassing around the country across the weekend.
Voting YES will enable evidence based and compassionate care for women who have a crisis pregnancy.— Together for Yes (@Together4yes) May 11, 2018
Dr Mark Murphy will tomorrow Chair a national summit of medical professionals, hosted by Doctors Together for Yes.#doctors4yes pic.twitter.com/hB4zLnKfgK
Meanwhile, a LoveBoth Stand Up For Life Rally gets underway at 2pm this afternoon in Dublin's Merrion Square.
Don't forget to come and show your support at our final #StandUpForLife Rally tomorrow at Merrion Sq. 2pm! #LoveBothVoteNO #8thref pic.twitter.com/se7J35W5mr— LoveBoth (Official) (@loveboth8) May 11, 2018
Join the conversation - comment here