Referee hospitalised after being injured during fight at match in Offaly
Gardaí were called to a football match yesterday after a referee was injured when a fight broke out during a game.
The incident happened at a football club in Horseleap, County Offaly.
One of our Referees in Midland Branch today after a game was viciously attacked by players this should not be tollarted at all we as Referees doing a job no REF no game pic.twitter.com/YgPpAhSNpD— Joe Cassidy Athlone (@JoeCassidyIRE) November 11, 2018
The injured man in his 50s is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being taken to Tullamore hospital by ambulance.
No arrests have been made and anybody with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station.
Digital Desk