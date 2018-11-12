Referee hospitalised after being injured during fight at match in Offaly

Gardaí were called to a football match yesterday after a referee was injured when a fight broke out during a game.

The incident happened at a football club in Horseleap, County Offaly.

The injured man in his 50s is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being taken to Tullamore hospital by ambulance.

No arrests have been made and anybody with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station.

