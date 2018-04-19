Red Weather Alerts could force businesses to close in future

Sinn Féin wants to bring in legislation which would prevent companies from opening during severe weather events.

The party's Imelda Munster says its about ensuring the safety of all staff.

"It's also to ensure that they are not penalised for staying away from their place of work throughout a Status Red alert and it will also enhance public safety and ensure the safety of the rescue service personnel," said Ms Munster.

However, the CEO of the Irish Small and Medium Enterprises Association (ISME), Neil McDonnell, does not agree.

"The notion that you can legislate for the weather and close everything is nonsense," said Mr McDonnell.

"Weather is unpredictable and despite the fact the we had a national weather alert during Storm Emma, the sun was shining in Mayo and Donegal."

Digital Desk