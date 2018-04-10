Record passenger numbers for Dublin airport in March despite Storm Emma disruptions

A record number of passengers travelled through Dublin Airport during the month of March despite flight disruption caused by Storm Emma.

It was the busiest March on record with 2.3 million people travelling - a 3% increase over the same period last year.

St Patrick's Day falling on a weekend and an early Easter at the end of the month helped to boost the numbers.

Busiest March on record @DublinAirport despite Storm Emma. Almost 2.3 million passengers travelled through the airport last month, a 3% increase over last year. https://t.co/NatVOd6Kml pic.twitter.com/5nuO9yVtEm — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 10, 2018

- Digital Desk