Receivers appointed to sell shares in Dromoland Castle owned by Dr Anthony O'Reilly

By Ann O'Loughlin

Receivers have been appointed by the Commercial Court to take control and sell shares in Dromoland Castle owned by businessman Dr Anthony O'Reilly with an estimated net value of €1.9m.

Mr Justice Brian McGovern today appointed Luke Charleton and Damian Murran of Ernst Young as joint receivers over the 8,216 ordinary shares in Dromoland Castle Holdings Ltd, representing a 6.8 per cent holding.

It arises out of AIB's continuing efforts to recover monies from a €22m High Court judgement against Dr O'Reilly and two of his investment vehicles in June 2014.

A file picture of Dr Anthony O'Reilly

The debt arose from a loan facility provided to Dr O'Reilly and also from guarantees he provided on separate facilities provided by the bank to Indexia Holdings and Brookside Investments.

Dr O'Reilly remains in debt for just over €16m following the sale of various of his assets in recent years, AIB says.

These included the January 2016 sale of property and lands at Shorecliffe House, Glandore, Co Cork, for some €1.2m.

His residence at Castlemartin, Co Kildare, was also sold and Indexia received €7.4m from that which AIB received the bulk of to reduce the debt.

Some 8.9m shares in Independent News and Media were sold for €1.5m and further reduced the debt.

In May 2015, AIB got a charging order over his Dromoland shares which it says were held by the New York bank BNY Mellon National Association.

In an affidavit, AIB official Eamonn Conneely says he believes BNY received substantial sums from the sale of Dr O'Reilly's Bahama residence in 2016 and over which BNY held a second ranking charge.

Mr Conneely says Dr O'Reilly had pledged the Dromoland shares to BNY but once the Bahamian residence was sold, his debt to BNY had been repaid. It appears AIB now has first ranking charge over the Dromoland shares, he said.

He believes BNY continues to control the O'Reilly shares and will be willing to deliver the share certificate to AIB if the court appoints receivers.

The application to appoint the receivers was made by James Doherty SC, for AIB. The application was not opposed and there was no appearance on Dr O'Reilly's behalf.

Mr Justice McGovern, as well as appointing the receivers, made orders directing BNY to deliver up the share certificate and entitling the receivers or AIB to receive payment of any unpaid dividends on the shares.