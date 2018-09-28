Rebecca Carter's marks upgraded following successful appeal

Back to Leaving Cert Ireland Home

Rebecca Carter's leaving cert marks have been upgraded meaning she now has enough points to do veterinary medicine in UCD.

It comes after the High Court ruled earlier this week that the SEC should determine 19-year-old Rebecca Carter's appeal by today instead of mid-October.

The official CAO offer will follow later today and she will be able to start her course on Monday instead of next year.

Officials from the Department of Education are to meet with the State Examination Commission and colleges to discuss the ruling.

Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

Rebecca CarterLeaving Cert

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland