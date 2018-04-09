Rape victims should have evidence pre-recorded to save courtroom trauma - Report
09/04/2018 - 08:55:37Back to Rape crisis Ireland Home
Rape victims should have their evidence pre-recorded to save them trauma in the courtroom.
A new report out today claims to have come up with ways to protect vulnerable witnesses while offering a fair trial for defendants.
It was put together by a number of groups including the Rape Crisis Network of Ireland.
They want to pilot a range of changes which would also speed up the length of time between making a complaint and a case going to court.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here