Rape victims should have evidence pre-recorded to save courtroom trauma - Report

Rape victims should have their evidence pre-recorded to save them trauma in the courtroom.

A new report out today claims to have come up with ways to protect vulnerable witnesses while offering a fair trial for defendants.

It was put together by a number of groups including the Rape Crisis Network of Ireland.

They want to pilot a range of changes which would also speed up the length of time between making a complaint and a case going to court.

