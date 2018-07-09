Rape trial hears girl was 'was drunk, but she was still herself'

By Jessica Magee

The trial of a teenager charged with raping a 16-year-old girl in Co Donegal has heard evidence that the girl was “drunk but still herself, not falling all over the place” after the alleged incidents.

The youth, now aged 19, denies raping and orally raping the girl behind a building in a town in Co Donegal in the early hours of the morning after St Patrick's Day on March 18, 2016.

The girl previously told the Central Criminal Court that she had consumed seven or eight alcoholic drinks with her friends in a bar before she met the boy at a takeaway and they went for a walk.

On the fifth day of the trial today, one of the girl's friends described seeing her standing alone outside a takeway shortly after the alleged offences.

The witness told the court that the girl had been upset and that when she asked her if she was ok, she replied “No” in an upset voice.

“She was drunk, but she was still herself. She wasn't falling all over the place. She was still responsive towards me,” the witness said, adding that she had spotted blood on the girl's hand and on her chest.

The witness said that every time she tried to speak to the girl, “she would reply in a sort of a crying voice, with tears in her eyes.”

The witness called her mother who arrived shortly afterwards and drove them both home, after which the girl sent the witness a Snapchat message saying, “I don't know what happened tonight, but thanks”.

The court also heard from another young woman who said the girl phoned her twice within a few minutes in the early hours of the morning.

“She wasn't making much sense, but she seemed to be in a panic. She just kept saying 'help, help,' kind of muffled. It was all kind of 'help, help'. She was crying. She kept saying she didn't know what to do,” this witness told Patrick McGrath SC, prosecuting.

She told the court that the girl hung up after both phone calls, but shortly after sent a series of texts appealing for help and saying she didn't know what to do and that there was blood everywhere.

This witness also told the court about three Snapchat messages she received from the accused just over two weeks after the alleged offences.

“Here is there anyway I can talk to (the girl) I've heard some really f***ed rumours in school I want to make sure she's ok,” read the first Snapchat message.

The girl's friend who received the message responded, “And what did you hear,” she told the court.

The accused replied, “I don't want to go into much detail but it's about me and her, is she ok like? Is there anyway I can talk to her?”

The girl phoned the alleged victim before opening the message and asked if she should open it and what reply should she give.

The complainant told her to say “what did you hear”.

The accused replied, “Some of the rumours are sick and I would never intentionally hurt her,” the court heard.

The jury also heard from a nurse who examined the complainant at a Sexual Assault and Treatment Unit two days after the alleged offences.

The nurse gave details of “multiple bruisings and abrasions” found all over the girl's body and said that due to the extent of the injuries, a garda photographer had been called to take photos.

She said the girl had no internal injuries but did have a cut at the edge of her vagina.

The nurse told Michael O'Higgins SC, defending, that the girl had taken “long pauses” while describing what had happened and had been comforted in between sentences.

She agreed that the girl had given the following account of the start of the alleged incident: “He bent me forwards, he pushed the top of my body forward. I remember hitting my head then, I remember falling against the wall.

"I went to see what the bright light was with him, and he pushed me and I kind of stepped back and kind of fell against the wall. I remember hitting my arm and then kind of falling down,” the girl told the nurse.

A forensic scientist also gave evidence that the girl's blood was found on the accused's t-shirt, and that her DNA was found inside and outside a condom recovered from the scene.

The trial continues before Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy and a jury of eight men and four women.