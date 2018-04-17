Rape and serious sexual assault cases in Northern Ireland should be reviewed, says Olding's solicitor

Stuart Olding's defence solicitor says all rape and serious sexual assault cases in Northern Ireland should now be reviewed.

Joe Rice has raised concerns particularly around how electronic evidence is handled by police and prosecutors.

It comes as the Lord Chief Justice in the North has asked senior legal figures for their views on what can be changed without a Stormont executive.

Judge Patricia Smyth - who presided over the high-profile trial is among those who have been asked to respond.

Stuart Olding outside court on March 28.

