Raising issue of predatory men in transgender community is 'offensive', says head of gender dysphoria clinic

Update: The discussion of predatory men in the transgender community is "offensive". according to a leading specialist in the area following the Prime Time programme on the topic of transgender young people last night.

A protest was held outside RTE over writer Graham Linehan's appearance on the show.

Professor Donal O'Shea, who runs the gender dysphoria clinic at St Columcille's Hospital in Loughlinstown in Dublin, said the programme was helpful but some of the issues raised were not.

Professor O'Shea said: "I think the issue of predatory individuals is a standalone issue and you would have a small percentage within each section of society.

"I think to raise it as a specific issue within the transgender community, I think it is offensive."

Supporters and members of the Transgender community protesting at RTE Studios Dublin last night over the broadcast of a pre-recorded Prime Time interview with Father Ted writer Graham Linehan. Pic: Collins

Earlier: Graham Linehan's views on transgender issues 'not grounded in facts', say protestors

A protest was held outside RTE in Dublin last night over the appearance of Graham Linehan on a programme on transgender issues.

The Father Ted co-creator featured in a segment on Prime Time which focused on the increasing amount of young people looking to change gender.

Linehan has been criticised for his controversial opinions on the issue where he recently said that "you don't tell vulnerable kids fairy stories about being born in the wrong body".

More than 6,000 people had signed a petition calling for his appearance to be cancelled as he is not a medical expert on the issue.

READ MORE: Gardaí hold three men overnight in connection with murder of Polish man in Cork

In a wide-ranging interview with the Irish Times this week Mr Linehan said he was sceptical of “early affirmation” of transgender; self-identification of transgender; and “the actions of some activists, which will stop those genuinely needing help from getting it”.

RTÉ reports that around 50 activists were at the studio last night.

Ellen Murray from Transgender Equality Network Ireland does not feel Linehan's opinions should be given a national platform.

The issues raised in tonight's #PrimeTime 'Generation Gender' programme deserved a more indepth and nuanced exploration. Many unfounded assertions simply went unchalleged. This serves only to misinform and ultimately misrepresent issues requiring serious and sensitive treatment. — Stephen O'Hare (@SOHare75) January 22, 2019

"Trans people in Ireland enjoy widespread support from women's organisations, from human rights organisations and right across the political spectrum," said Ms Murray.

"The arguments that this particular guest brings up are just not grounded in facts, in research or in experiences of trans people on the ground."