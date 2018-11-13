Rainfall warning issued for Cork and Kerry

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for two counties in Munster.

The warning is in place for Cork and Kerry from 4pm today until 10am tomorrow.

There will be heavy rain, with 25mm to 40 mm expected to fall.

The heaviest of the rain will fall on high ground and mountains.

