Railway line near Kilkenny re-opens after tragic incident

Irish Rail says full services will operate this morning following a tragic incident on the railway line near Kilkenny last night.

The 18.35 Heuston to Waterford train was delayed for several hours, but the line has now re-opened.

Emergency services attended the incident on the railway line near Kilkenny last night.
