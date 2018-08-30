Railway line near Kilkenny re-opens after tragic incident

Irish Rail says full services will operate this morning following a tragic incident on the railway line near Kilkenny last night.

The 18.35 Heuston to Waterford train was delayed for several hours, but the line has now re-opened.

Line has reopened at Kilkenny following earlier tragic incident. Full services will operate in morning — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) August 29, 2018

Emergency services attended the incident on the railway line near Kilkenny last night.