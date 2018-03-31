Rail works to disrupt Easter services

Track improvement works taking place in Dublin are set to cause disruption to services over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The upgrades will be carried out between Connolly and Rush and Lusk today and tomorrow, which means northside DARTS won't operate between Howth/Malahide and Dublin Connolly.

There will also be significant service alterations on journeys from Dublin Heuston, with bus transfers operating in affected areas.

However, services will be running between Connolly and Bray/Greystones.


Iarnrod Eireann spokesperson Barry Kenny says essential road underbridge works at Sallins.

"Well effectively, the bypass scheme has to cross the railway line, and you either go over or you go under it, and in this instance we're going under and we're doing that work for Kildare County Council to allow the road traffic to go under the railway line," he said.

You can find the full update from Irish Rail here: http://www.irishrail.ie/service-updates/irishrail-engineering-works

- Digital Desk

