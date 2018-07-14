Rail line between Bray and Greystones has reopened following fire

The rail line between Bray and Greystones in Wicklow has reopened.

Members of the public continue to sail as smoke rises behind them from the scene of a fire which broke out on Bray Head this morning. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

It is after a gorse fire on Bray Head damaged signalling equipment yesterday.

The fire started in front of a tent and spread along steep ground east of the cliff walk at around 1am yesterday morning.

Irish Rail say Dart and Intercity Services on the route are now running normally.

Update: Line has reopened between Bray and Greystones following fire damage to signalling and telecoms cables yesterday — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) July 14, 2018

- Digital Desk