Raiders use digger in attempt to steal safe from McDonald's

By Patrick Flynn

Gardaí in Limerick are investigating an attempt to steal a safe from a McDonald’s restaurant on the outskirts of the city early today.

The burglars used a JCB digger to ram their way into the drive-thru area of McDonald’s at the Castletroy Shopping Centre on the Dublin road. The incident happened at around 2.50am.

The premises remained closed this morning while a clean-up operation was undertaken. There was extensive damage caused to the internal and external areas of the premises.

The scene was sealed off and technically examined before the digger was also removed for forensic examination.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that there was an attempted burglary at a fast food outlet in Castletroy but that nothing was taken.

The spokesman also confirmed that officers from Henry St are investigating the incident but that no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, and who might have seen anything suspicious, is asked to contact Henry Street station on 061 212400.