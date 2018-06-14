Radio the number one choice for Irish people when sourcing news - survey

Consumers in Ireland have limited understanding of how news appears in their social media feeds with only 28% of those surveyed saying they understand the role of algorithms.

That is one of the findings in the Reuters Institute Digital News Report, which is being published today.

The report finds that radio is the number one choice for Irish people when it comes to sourcing news.

The annual international study found that as a news source in Ireland, Facebook has fallen from 71% in 2015 to 67% in 2018.

However, the research shows that Instagram as a source of news has grown from 12% in 2015 to 26% this year.

John Purcell, Chairperson of the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland says the report also shows that radio is the number one choice for Irish consumers when it comes to sourcing news.

"It's a hugely important medium across all sectors and age groups in Irish society," said Mr Purcell.

"Each day in Ireland around 84% people tune into Irish radio. It's the biggest and most trusted news medium in this country,

"Internationally Irish radio has the highest rate of listenership for news of all the 37 countries included in the Reuters news report."

- Digital Desk