Queer dictionary for Irish language launched translating words like transgender, bigender and genderqueer

A new queer dictionary for the Irish language has been launched.

'An Foclóir Aiteach' includes translated phrases for words such as transgender, bigender and genderqueer.

The Queer Dictionary is the first of its kind in Ireland with over 100 words and terms translated.

The compilation is part of a collaboration between the Union of Students in Ireland, BelonG To Youth Services, and the Transgender Equality Network of Ireland.

It also received the support of Minister for Gaeilge, Joe McHugh, who said this kind of initiative keeps 'the language alive and close to the heart.'

Super excited to launch an Foclóir Aiteach at @DublinCityUni this morning. Lots of LGBTI+ words have been translated for the first time! pic.twitter.com/RSxGKM81lz — TENI (@TENI_Tweets) March 21, 2018

The aim of the dictionary is that members of the LGBTI community in Ireland will no longer be stuck for words in our native language.

The dictionary has terms like: Agender (Gan inscne) , Bigender (Dá-inscneach), Demigender (Leath-inscnech), Genderqueer (Inscne-aiteach), and Transgender (Trasinscneach).

Speaking on USI.ie Michael Kerrigan, Union of Students in Ireland president, said: "We believe that everyone should be able to recognise themselves in any language, and that they would be able to describe themselves in any language.

A lack of representative terminology for the LGBTQA community in the Irish language is a problem that needed to be addressed.

"This new queer Irish language dictionary is a resource for members of the LGBTQA community by translating terminology into the Irish language, and a positive step forward for the Irish language to be part of people’s identities."

The dictionary can be downloaded for free from the USI.ie.

- Digital Desk