Purpose-built facility for dementia sufferers opens in Limerick

A purpose-built community for dementia sufferers has opened in Co Limerick.

The facility, which is the first of its kind in Ireland is located in Bruff and costs €5.5m.

Homecare providers CareBright are behind the area, which has three bungalows, each containing six private rooms and communal living spaces and gardens.

According to the Limerick Leader, the community hub with a cafe, social day care, sensory room, hairdressing salon and gym will open its doors later this year.

