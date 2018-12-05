Puppies left under rubbish pile saved after passer-by hears their cries

Two puppies have been rescued after being found under a pile of rubbish in Longford when their cries were heard by a passer-by.

The kind-hearted member of the public heard the sound of a crying puppy among the discarded rubbish beside the River Inny’s red bridge in Gurteen, Ballymahon, County Longford on Monday.

They called the ISPCA who sent out a staff member to collect the Collie-Terrier type puppy.

The puppy was taken to the nearby National Animal Centre for immediate veterinary assessment.

ISPCA acting Centre Manager Hugh O’Toole said: “When I collected the puppy she seemed to be in reasonably good health but was suffering from the elements. She could have been there for some time.

One of the rescued puppies, Saorise. Pic: ISPCA

"She was placed in a warm bed under a heat lamp and monitored closely.”

The member of the public kept on searching the area after hearing more crying and found another two puppies.

One was alive, but sadly the third puppy had already died, possibly due to drowning in the nearby river, according to the ISPCA. It is not clear how long the puppies were there.

The puppies were named Shannon and Saorise by ISPCA staff who are helping them to recuperate.

One of the rescued puppies, Shannon. Pic: ISPCA

Hugh added: “I find it difficult to understand why anyone could do such a thing to these three defenceless little puppies when there are options out there for people.”

Anybody with any information is asked to contact the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 1890 515 515 or report online or Longford Garda Station.

- Digital Desk